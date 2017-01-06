ARCTIC COLD: Current Conditions | Video Forecast | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | App
Jerry Jones Disagrees With NFL’s Decision To Ban Gregory For One Year

January 6, 2017 10:59 AM
Filed Under: Jerry Jones, marijuana, Randy Gregory

By: Josh Clark 

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan that he disagreed with the NFL’s decision to reject Randy Gregory’s appeal over his third suspension for substance abuse.

The NFL confirmed a one-year ban for Gregory on Thursday. The defensive end has already received a four-game and a ten-game suspension for his first two violations.

Jones told the GBAG Nation that he thought there was a “slim chance” Gregory would get his suspension overturned, but it was expected that it wouldn’t be.

Gregory has failed or missed six drug tests during his time associated with the league.

He returned to the Cowboys lineup from his existing 10-game drug-violation suspension for the last two weeks of this season.

This is a developing news story. Refresh for the latest details.

