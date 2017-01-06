Jerry Jones Disagrees With NFL’s Decision To Ban Gregory For One Year

By: Josh Clark
Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan that he disagreed with the NFL’s decision to reject Randy Gregory’s appeal over his third suspension for substance abuse.
The NFL confirmed a one-year ban for Gregory on Thursday. The defensive end has already received a four-game and a ten-game suspension for his first two violations.
Jones told the GBAG Nation that he thought there was a “slim chance” Gregory would get his suspension overturned, but it was expected that it wouldn’t be.
Gregory has failed or missed six drug tests during his time associated with the league.
He returned to the Cowboys lineup from his existing 10-game drug-violation suspension for the last two weeks of this season.
This is a developing news story. Refresh for the latest details.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)