Sister In Dallas Tells Sister At Ft. Lauderdale Airport ‘Get Out Of There’

DALLAS (CBS11) – A pair of sisters, one in Dallas and one in Fort Lauderdale, shared a harrowing experience over the phone after the deadly shooting at Fort Lauderdale International Airport that killed five people Friday.

Fearful for her sister’s safety, Sandee Strarks yelled over the phone.

“I yelled, ‘Get out of there! Get out of there!” she said.

Strarks was stuck on the tarmac at Dallas Love Field, while her sister Loree Pulford was waiting for her at the airport in Fort Lauderdale.

“I was in the baggage claim area,” said Pulford.

Pulford was in Terminal 1 when the shooting began at the baggage claim in Terminal 2.

“Just saw a lot of police cars and ambulances,” she said.

She looked up at the TV screens to learn shots were fired not far away.

She was searching for a ride out when there was a second scare.

“I thought I had heard just two loud bangs – what they ended up being I don’t know – but everybody ran out the doors. I actually got behind a police car that was out there, and then all the police men started to run in.”

Pulford never saw any gunfire, but her being so close to it rattled her sister.

“I was petrified for her. I’m just glad she’s okay,” said Strarks.

After two hours, Strarks’ own flight to Fort Lauderdale was cancelled.

She’s now hoping to catch up with her sister there by Saturday morning.

“I’m gonna hug her. I’m gonna hug her hard,” she said.

