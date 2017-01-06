Wendy’s Employees Accused Of Refusing To Take FWPD Officer’s Order

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter
FORT WORTH (1080 KRLD) – The Fort Worth Police Department sent a tweet to the verified account for Wendy’s restaurants Thursday night to report that employees at a location refused to take his order.
The Fort Worth police officer says he went into the Wendy’s on I-20 near Trail Lake Drive, made eye contact with employees, and that’s when he says the employees walked to the back of the kitchen and refused to take his order.
Wendy’s quickly tweeted back that they were, “Abruptly handling the situation.”
Many people have reached out to Fort Worth police online to offer free meals and gift cards to other fast food chains.
Here’s the Twitter exchange:
