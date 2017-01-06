Wendy’s Employees Accused Of Refusing To Take FWPD Officer’s Order

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM
ARCTIC COLD: Current Conditions | Video Forecast | Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | App

Wendy’s Employees Accused Of Refusing To Take FWPD Officer’s Order

January 6, 2017 6:31 AM By Matt Thomas
Filed Under: 1080 KRLD, Fort Worth Police Department, FWPD, Texas, Wendy's restaurant

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (1080 KRLD) – The Fort Worth Police Department sent a tweet to the verified account for Wendy’s restaurants Thursday night to report that employees at a location refused to take his order.

The Fort Worth police officer says he went into the Wendy’s on I-20 near Trail Lake Drive, made eye contact with employees, and that’s when he says the employees walked to the back of the kitchen and refused to take his order.

Wendy’s quickly tweeted back that they were, “Abruptly handling the situation.”

Many people have reached out to Fort Worth police online to offer free meals and gift cards to other fast food chains.

Here’s the Twitter exchange:

wendys screenshot Wendys Employees Accused Of Refusing To Take FWPD Officers Order

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More from Matt Thomas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia