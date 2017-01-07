ARCTIC COLD: Current Conditions | Forecast | Radar | Traffic | Closings | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | App

Bad Things Happen When You Leave Soda In A Car When It’s Freezing Outside

January 7, 2017 2:27 PM
(CBSNEWS) – The temperature in Lincoln County, Montana is hovering around the low twenties and teens this week. And in temperatures that frigid, leaving groceries in the car may be the last thing on a person’s mind. If those groceries contain soda cans, however, leaving them in your car can lead to a very messy situation.

That’s way the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office took to their Facebook page with a cautionary tale (or rather, cationary image) about what happens to soda cans when they freeze.

“A friendly reminder for you all…..don’t leave your carbonated drinks in your vehicle when it’s this cold outside, especially over night!!!!” they wrote along with the Facebook post.

(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

(Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office – Montana/Facebook)

The phenomenon of frozen soda cans exploding is nothing new. In fact, YouTube is full of it. And it doesn’t necessarily occur for the reason you’d thing.

