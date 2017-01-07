CBS11[1]
Hardaway, Schroder Lead Hawks Over Mavericks 97-82

January 7, 2017 10:32 PM
Filed Under: Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks, NBA

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (AP) — Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dennis Schroder assumed Atlanta’s 3-point shooting role with Kyle Korver traded, combining for 42 points as the Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 97-82 on Saturday night.

The Hawks dealt Korver, their leading long-range shooter, to Cleveland earlier Saturday.

Hardaway finished with 22 points, going 5 of 8 on 3-pointers. Schroder scored 20 and was 3 for 5 from 3-point range. The Hawks exceeded their season average with 11 3-pointers in 22 attempts (50 percent).

Dwight Howard had 20 rebounds and 15 points for Southeast Division leader Atlanta, which has won six straight games.

Harrison Barnes led Dallas with 21 points. Dirk Nowitzki and Devin Harris had 11 apiece.

J.J. Barea led a fourth-quarter surge that cut the Hawks’ advantage to 69-67. A 15-4 run, including five points by Howard, increased the lead to 84-71 with 5:41 left.

Paul Millsap made 11 of 13 free throws for 17 points to go with nine rebounds and six assists for the Hawks.

Atlanta led 13-7 with 4:20 left in the first quarter when Barea entered the game for Dallas. He had six of his team-leading seven assists, four rebounds and a 3-point basket to help the Mavericks to a 25-15 run and a 32-28 lead when he returned to the bench.

Hardaway and Kent Bazemore hit 3-pointers in the final minute of the second quarter as the Hawks went into halftime leading 45-42.

Hardaway had 11 first-half points, and Schroder added 10. Howard had 11 first-half rebounds, including eight in seven minutes during the first quarter.

In the third quarter, Hardaway and Schroder each were 2 for 2 on 3-pointers. Schroder’s followed his fourth foul early in the period, which ended with a seven-point Atlanta lead.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

