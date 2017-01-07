Overnight Fire Rips Through Apartments In Arlington

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Several Arlington families are without homes after a fire ripped through their apartments early Saturday morning.
Firefighters received the call to the apartments at 731 Buckskin Trail at about 1:00 a.m. Saturday.
Officials said the fire took about 45 minutes to put out and that the extreme cold made it tough to fight.
One man was injured and was taken to Parkland for burn injuries.
Eight apartments in total were damaged or destroyed according to officials.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
