Chevrolet Bolt Picked As Top Car In North America

January 9, 2017 6:23 AM
Filed Under: cars, Chevrolet

DETROIT (AP) – The Chevrolet Bolt gets the award as top car in North America.

The honor is being announced Monday morning at the annual auto show in Detroit.

The Bolt beat out the Genesis G90 and Volvo S90. Awards for truck and utility vehicle of the year will also be announced.

About 60 automotive journalists serve as judges. Eligible vehicles must be new or substantially changed.

