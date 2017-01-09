Cowboys’ Brandon Carr Gives Back On Day Off

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas Cowboy spent his Monday off during the playoff season giving back to the community.

Cornerback Brandon Carr stopped by the Lancaster-Kiest Head Start campus to read to preschoolers.

Carr spent about an hour with the three, four and five-year-olds, engaging their attention with books and questions.

“I look forward to these days off,” said Carr. “It kind of recharges me for the week and it makes me start my week off rather than the week starting me. I feel like this is going to be a great week. I had the opportunity to see these beautiful faces, do a great thing in the community, and now it’s time to get to business and have some more fun on the field.”

The two-time recipient of the Cowboys’ Man of the Year award is known for working hard off the field, volunteering in Dallas and in his hometown of Flint, Michigan.

Literacy is a big part of Carr’s platform, through the Carr Cares Foundation.

Part of his New Year’s resolution is to encourage others to read to children.

Carr said he is hoping to get 500 people to join him and pledge to read to students one hour per week. The need is significant according to Early Matters Dallas, an early education coalition. The organization says only 34 percent of 3rd graders in Dallas County read at grade level.

There are elementary schools that need reading volunteers in many neighborhoods.

To find a school and sign up to be a reading volunteer, click here.

