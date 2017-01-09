Cowboys-Packers Cost A Pretty Penny On Secondary Market

By: Josh Clark

DALLAS ( 105.3 The Fan) – If you don’t already have tickets to catch Dak Prescott and the Cowboys take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers you better be prepared to shell out some dough.

According to VividSeats.com, The Cowboys-Packers matchup is the priciest ticket among all four divisional games this weekend.

Tickets at AT&T Stadium are currently listed on the secondary market for a median price of $708. The next closest is the Texans-Patriots game at $321, followed by the Seahawks-Falcons at $288 and the Steelers-Chiefs at $225.

The highest get-in price goes to HOU-NE at $167, followed by GB-DAL at $149 (Party Pass/SRO).

This the second matchup between the Cowboys and Packers this season. Dallas won that game 30-16 in week six in Green Bay.

Prescott threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns, while Ezekiel Elliott gashed the Packers defense for 157 yards on the ground.

The Dallas defense forced four Packers turnovers in the win.

The game kicks off at 3:40 p.m. CT and can heard on 105.3 The Fan.

