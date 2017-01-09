CBS11[1]
Family Never Got Cowboys Playoff Tickets They Ordered

January 9, 2017 10:22 PM By J.D. Miles
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Playoff Tickets, StubHub, Watauga Police

NORTH TEXAS (CBS11) – A desperate family and police are searching for something a lot of people would like to get their hands on: missing tickets to this weekend’s Cowboys playoff game.

Ronnie and Chasity Flores spent more than $300 on the popular ticket trading website StubHub to get three tickets to Sunday’s game against the Packers.

“We hadn’t gone this year so this is very exciting for us,” said Ronnie.

When the package with the tickets didn’t arrive on Friday, the couple checked with the broker and UPS.

They discovered the tickets were delivered to the couple’s previous address in Watauga.

“I called StubHub and they said they arrived on that address on the third,” said Chasity.

But the family that now lives at that address has denied to police that the package was left at their door.

While Watauga Police continue to investigate, the Flores family may have spent $330 just to sit home on game day.

“We might have to watch it on TV,” said Ronnie.

CBS 11 News did not get a response from StubHub.

The Flores family insists they entered their current shipping address on the order.

The lesson from this is if you’re buying tickets that can’t be printed, make sure they are delivered by certified mail or require a signature.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

