Officials Identify Fort Hood Soldier Who Died In Car Crash

January 9, 2017 4:35 PM
Filed Under: 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, Annie Potasznik, Armed Forces, Army, Army Service Ribbon, crash, Death, Fort Hood, las vegas, Military, Military base, National Defense Service Medal, Spc. Barron Von Reichelt, Texas

FORT HOOD (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Hood officials have released the name of a 24-year-old soldier who died Saturday from injuries suffered during a car crash at the base.

Spc. Barron Von Reichelt from Las Vegas entered active-duty military service in January 2015 as a cannon crew member. He was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, in Fort Hood since April 2016.

Reichelt’s awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

