Officials Identify Fort Hood Soldier Who Died In Car Crash

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT HOOD (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Hood officials have released the name of a 24-year-old soldier who died Saturday from injuries suffered during a car crash at the base.
Spc. Barron Von Reichelt from Las Vegas entered active-duty military service in January 2015 as a cannon crew member. He was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, in Fort Hood since April 2016.
Reichelt’s awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)