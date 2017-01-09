Texas A&M Women Knock Off Kentucky 77-68

January 9, 2017 5:56 AM
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Curtyce Knox scored a career-high 26 points and had nine assists, and Khaalia Hillsman added 16 points and 12 rebounds as Texas A&M pulled away midway through the fourth quarter to beat No. 24 Kentucky 77-68 on Sunday.

The game was tied at 62 with 5:23 to play. Jasmine Lumpkin scored four points and Danni Williams added a 3 to cap a 7-0 spurt by the Aggies for a 69-62 lead. Kentucky pulled to 71-68 with 1:13 left but didn’t get closer.

Knox had 10 points in the fourth quarter, including a key jumper that stretched the Aggies’ lead to 73-68 with 47 seconds left. Hillsman had two defensive rebounds and a layup during the stretch.

Knox was 8 of 13 from the field and made three 3s. Williams added 19 points for Texas A&M (12-4, 2-1 SEC), which outrebounded the Wildcats 38-26. Anriel Howard grabbed 11 rebounds and chipped in nine points.

Evelyn Akhator and Makayla Epps scored 20 points apiece to lead Kentucky (10-6, 1-2).

