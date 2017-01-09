CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Trump And His Cabinet Picks Prepare For Grilling

January 9, 2017 5:19 AM
Filed Under: Cabinet, confirmation hearings, Donald Trump, News Conference, Politics, russia

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump and his Cabinet picks are preparing to face public questioning over their business conflicts, their approach to Russia and other issues during a crucial week. It will include a slew of confirmation hearings and Trump’s first news conference in nearly three months.

Trump is less than two weeks away from taking office, but has yet to lay out how he intends to disentangle himself from his global business interests. Questions also remain about how the president-elect responds to the conclusion of U.S. intelligence officials that Russia meddled in the U.S. election to help him win the White House.

Aides say he’ll decide how to respond to those efforts after his inauguration.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia