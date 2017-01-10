Be Careful Buying Cowboys Playoff Tickets

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBS11) – The Dallas Cowboys playoff game against the Green Bay Packers is the game everyone in North Texas wants in on this weekend.

“If you waited and you thought prices would come down, that’s not happening,” said Hank Wendorf at Ticket Source Inc. in Arlington. “People are paying prices I really didn’t expect.”

Wendorf said he is seeing tickets selling for more than $300 for the nosebleed section to close to $2,000 or more for the lower level seats for the big game on Sunday.

“Once you see tickets get above a certain price level, then the crooks figure out a way to exploit that,” said Wendorf.

He suggests folks utilize shops like his or StubHub and Ticketmaster that guarantee purchases.

“The only way to guarantee it is when you go to the stadium to gain entry,” said Wendorf. “If you’re denied access, you’re out of luck.”

Since barcodes can be replicated and reissued multiple times, Wendorf suggests fans protect their numbers and be leery of person-to-person sales.

“I’m not saying every transaction is going to be a bad deal, but one out of ten will be,” said Wendorf.

While buying tickets can be risky, selling them could become dangerous in some cases.

“People get excited and they get desperate and the safety measures just go out the door,” said Arlington Police Sgt. VaNessa Harrison.

Harrison said sellers should use APD’s “exchange zone” when dealing with tickets.

“If they’re decent people, they won’t have an issue with that,” said Harrison.

She also suggests using cashier’s checks rather than personal ones to help protect bank account information and help prevent against identity theft.

