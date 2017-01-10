City Of Arlington Launches App For Citizens

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Arlington is looking to make is easier for citizens to report problem and get them solved.

The city has launched its Ask Arlington app on Tuesday. It’s free on Android and iOS devices.

Through the Ask Arlington app, users can report common complaints such as overgrown weeds and grass, barking dogs or vehicles parked in a yard.

Apartment tenants can also turn to the app to report conditions such as insect infestations, no air conditioning or heat, or lack of hot water, for inspection.

Users can remain anonymous while uploading photos and videos to give specific departments more information about the issue they are reporting.

Users can also track the real-time progress of how their complaint is handled, including whether a notice of violation was issued.

“We encourage residents to report problems they see, whether it’s a burnt out street light, graffiti or a dilapidated fence, to help the City keep our neighborhoods, parks, streets and business areas safer, more attractive and clean,” Marketing Communications Manager Jay Warren said.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)