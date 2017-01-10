Manziel Signing Autographs For Money During Super Bowl LI Weekend

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – If you’re planning on heading down to Houston for Super Bowl weekend, you could get an autograph from Johnny Manziel for $99. And for an additional $50, you can get a selfie with Johnny Football.

Stadium Signatures announced the two signings with Manziel on Tuesday. They will take place on Thursday, February 2 and Friday, February 3 from 7-8 p.m.

Super Bowl LI takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston on February 5.

It’s very common for current and former athletes to charge a fee for autographs.

The former Heisman Trophy winner spent last year out of the NFL after being released by the Cleveland Browns.

Manziel has had legal troubles off the field over the past year. Just last month, he reached a deal in the Domestic Violence case with his former girlfriend, Colleen Crowley.

He faced a misdemeanor charge for allegedly hitting Crowley in the uptown area of Dallas a year ago.

The Dallas District Attorney’s office said last week that it is reviewing whether or not Manziel violated his probation after he and Crowley both ended up in the same Miami club.

Manziel publicly denied that he knew Crowley was there and said he was in the club first.

In the dismissel case between both parties, Manziel is required to have no contact with Crowley.

The former Texas A&M star faced a misdemeanor assault charge that carries a penalty of up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

