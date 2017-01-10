Recovery Beginning For Young Hit-And-Run Victim

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

GARLAND (CBS11) – Garland Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver that struck 18-year-old Natalia Estrada, as she crossed the street in front of Garland High School.

Estrada was on her way to school Monday, but arrived early, around 6 o’clock, before the morning crowds. A witness told her family he saw a grey pick-up truck hit her, then back up and drive away.

Relatives say she suffered serious injuries, including damage to internal organs and various broken bones.

She woke up Tuesday morning for the first time after the crash, unaware of what had happened, her aunt told CBS11.

“She’s really confused. Her main thing is she doesn’t understand why, why someone would do this to her and drive off. For her to have this much damage, they must have hit her pretty hard,” said Brandy Valdes.

Investigators are now asking nearby businesses for surveillance video that may have captured images of the truck and its driver.

Estrada’s family is spreading news of the crash online, hoping anyone with information comes forward.

