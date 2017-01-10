Richardson Police Searching For Wells Fargo Bank Robber

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Richardson are searching for the man who robbed a Well Fargo Bank branch yesterday.

The robbery happened at a bank in the 1400 block of East Renner Road.

According to police, the man walked into the bank and handed a “demand note” to one of the tellers. After getting an undisclosed amount of cash the suspect left the bank and walked to a nearby Whole Foods Market.

The man got into a white car that was missing the rear bumper and drove away, traveling north on Plano Road.

The suspect did not show any type of weapon during the robbery and no one was injured.

The suspect is described as a white male, in his late 40’s or early 50’s. He has short grey hair, a white goatee, and at the time of the crime was wearing a dark colored shirt, a black “construction” style jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information about the robbery is asked to contact the Richardson Police Department at 972-744-4801.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)