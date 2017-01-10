CBS11[1]
CBS 11
5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103
12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243
Station Phone: 817-451-1111
News Tips: 817-496-7711
TXA 21
5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103
12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231
Station Phone: 817-451-1111
MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD
4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204
105.3 The Fan
4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204
WATCH LIVE: President Obama's Farewell Address To The Nation

Weatherford Officer Shot On-Duty Recovering; Suspect Jailed

January 10, 2017 7:52 PM
Filed Under: bullet, cop, Crime, gun, hospital, Officer Chris Bumpas, police officer, shot, Weatherford

WEATHERFORD (CBSDFW.COM) – A Weatherford police officer who was shot in the line of duty during a night traffic stop last month is doing well and recovering at home.

On December 29, Officer Chris Bumpas pulled over a vehicle with two men and a woman inside about 9:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Tequila Bar and Grill in the 2100 block of Tin Top Road, police said.

Officer Bumpas requested a back-up unit who soon after arrived on the scene. Officer Bumpas discovered one of the male suspects had a warrant for his arrest.

When officers tried to arrest the man, he became “combative and began to assault” Bumpas, striking the officer in the head with a metal flashlight, police said.

As the struggle continued, the backup officer fired a Taser, police said. When that proved ineffective, he fired his handgun.

One of the shots fired at the man apparently also hit Bumpas in the abdomen, police said.

Today the suspect who assaulted Officer Bumpas, Wesley Lewis Elam, 49, of Weatherford was released from John Peter Smith Hospital. Elam was transported directly to Parker County Jail where he was booked in for the first degree felony of Aggravated Assault against a Public Servant, and a previous Parker County warrant for Evading Arrest or Detention with a previous conviction which is a state jail felony. Elam currently remains in custody awaiting arraignment.

Officer Bumpas was recently was named the department’s Rookie of the Year. No date has been set for when he will return to full duty, police said Tuesday.

 

