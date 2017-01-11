Company Signs Deal For Prince Estate Performing Rights

January 11, 2017 1:41 PM
NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Prince’s estate has signed a deal with Global Music Rights, founded by entertainment industry powerhouse Irving Azoff, to represent songs written by the icon.

Prince was signed to performing rights company ASCAP until 2014. His catalog includes hits like “Purple Rain,” ”When Doves Cry” and “1999.”

GMR announced Wednesday that it will represent released and unreleased Prince songs worldwide. GMR was founded by Randy Grimmett and Azoff, who manages John Mayer, Bon Jovi, the Eagles, Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani and other acts.

Performing rights organizations, unlike publishing companies, license songs for use in malls, restaurants and other public places.

Prince Rogers Nelson was found dead April 21 at age 57 in his Paisley Park recording complex just outside Minneapolis, Minnesota.

