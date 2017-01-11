Cowboys Rookie Ezekiel Elliott Involved In Minor Vehicle Accident

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – Frisco police confirmed Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a minor vehicle crash Wednesday morning.
No injuries were reported according to police.
The crash occurred in the area of Dallas Parkway and Gaylord Parkway.
No further information has been released.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)