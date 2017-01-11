HAPPENING NOW:
Live Coverage Of Rex Tillerson's Confirmation Hearing

Cowboys Rookie Ezekiel Elliott Involved In Minor Vehicle Accident

January 11, 2017 9:11 AM
Filed Under: Car Accident, Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Parkway, Ezekiel Elliott, Frisco, Gaylord Parkway

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – Frisco police confirmed Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a minor vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

No injuries were reported according to police.

The crash occurred in the area of Dallas Parkway and Gaylord Parkway.

No further information has been released.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia