Man Suspected In ‘Creepy’ Plano Burglary Arrested

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano Police have arrested a man suspected in a ‘creepy’ home burglary on New Year’s Day.

Damion Peter Christianson, 22, is behind bars on a burglary of habitation charge.

Police said Christianson is believed to be the man seen on surveillance video rifling through a home while the owners were asleep.

At one point, the burglar even stopped to make a phone call before running out with electronics and other valuables.

“It’s not that he took stuff. It’s how he took stuff the guy was incredibly bold really, really creepy didn’t care didn’t seem to care if he was being quiet. I’m actually shocked that I slept through it,” said homeowner Christian Adams.

The burglar got in through an unlocked back door after climbing a fence.

For 40 minutes, he not only grabbed electronics, he actually made a phone call from inside Adam’s home, and he can even be seen on camera charging his phone.

“This is something we want to get out there as soon as we possibly can because of the concern about this individual going into occupied homes,” said Plano Police spokesperson, Officer David Tilley.

Adams believes the burglar was even in his bedroom.

“He definitely roamed the whole house,” said Adams.

