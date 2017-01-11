CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Plano Resumes Recycling After December Recycling Plant Fire

January 11, 2017 3:20 PM
Filed Under: City of Plano, recycling plant fire, Republic Services

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Plano resumed processing recyclables on Tuesday, January 10 after a devastating fire at the Republic Services facility on December 28.

The City of Plano said in a news release, Republic Services is using a temporary site until a permanent solution can be found.

By resuming processing, the city said will prevent approximately 90 tons a day of materials from going to the landfill.

It was just after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, when the facility’s workers spotted flames and smoke coming from a building in the 4200 block of 14th Street. 

Plano Fire-Rescue was called to the scene. Crews were forced to battle the fire defensively from the outside due to the size of the building and the materials which were inside, Capt. Peggy Harrell explained.

To make matters worse, the hard freeze last week had knocked out the facility’s sprinkler system.

The efforts continued into early Thursday as crews remained at the location as the fire smoldered.

This all happened in the largest of three buildings at the recycling center — the Material Recovery Facility. This is the building that features sorting equipment, where recycling trucks dump the materials that are collected along their routes. Workers had already turned off the equipment and left for the day when the flames broke out.

Nobody was inside of the building when the fire started, and there were no injuries throughout this entire incident. However, the building is likely a total loss, officials said the morning after the fire.

