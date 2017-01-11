Police Arrest Ex-Boyfriend Of Arlington Woman Killed In Car

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The 32-year-old ex-boyfriend of an Arlington woman was arrested in her killing Wednesday, police said.

Viet Nguyen Quoc was taken into custody without incident in Dallas, police said in a news release.

Cam-Tu Tran, 30, died of a gunshot wound early Monday. Police found her about 1:30 a.m. in a parked car outside a home in the 3400 block of Mayflower Court, not far from Mayfield Road.

Quoc also faces an aggravated assault charge in the shooting of a man who was in the car with Tran.

The victim was taken to Medical City of Arlington with serious injuries. On Tuesday, he told police that Quoc shot him and Tran as they sat in a Mercury Sable sedan, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Quoc was booked into the Arlington Jail on Wednesday night with bail set at $250,000.