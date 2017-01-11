Pursuit Leads To Murder Suspect’s Arrest In Dallas

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man wanted for murder in Balch Springs is in custody after a chase and intense ground search in Northwest Dallas.
It happened around 1:00 a.m. after Balch Springs officers, Dallas officers and a DPS police helicopter were chasing the suspect from Irving up to I-35.
The suspect along with another man jumped out of their car just short of the Northwest Highway exit on 35 and fled into nearby woods.
The DPD helicopter, a DPS helicopter and DPD K-9 units joined in the manhunt and eventually both suspects were coaxed out and arrested.
A Dallas police officer was hurt when he was bitten on the leg by a DPD K-9.
He was taken to the hospital to be checked out but is expected to be OK.
The name of the suspect has not been released.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)