Teen Calls Mom, A 911 Dispatcher To Say House Ablaze

Company Signs Deal For Prince Estate Performing Rights Prince's estate has signed a deal with Global Music Rights to represent songs written by the icon. GMR also manages John Mayer, Bon Jovi, the Eagles, Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani and other acts.

Father, Son Who Died In Plane Crash To Be Buried At Air Force AcademyAn Air Force Academy cadet and his Air Force veteran father who were killed in an airplane collision in McKinney will be buried at the school's cemetery in Colorado.