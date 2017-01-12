Around Town – @Nerdvana Coffee Shop And Games

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

The word “nirvana” means an idyllic place, and the term “nerd” has come to mean an individual who is passionate about their pursuits. @Nerdvana is a new concept restaurant, coffee shop and board game center in Frisco.

“It is a place where people can come and enjoy the things that they love the most,” said owner and Master Chef Mike Junio.

The @Nerdvana Coffee Shop serves high-end, locally roasted coffee to perfection as you order it.

“Our house roaster is Oak Cliff Coffee Roasters out of Oak Cliff. We serve their coffee as our espresso and our house drip” Chef Junio added.

They serve Panini sandwiches, signature Texas Toast Melts and hand-made pastries from their pastry chef.

On top of all the crafted food and coffee, you will find a board gamers paradise @Nerdvana.

“We have about four hundred and fifty different game and book options here for people to purchase” Chef Junio explained.

Many of the board games are on full display in the retail cases so folks can get a look at the intricate board game pieces that are truly works of art.

Eat, drink and be Nerdy at @Nerdvana in Frisco…Around Town!

Details: Nerdvana

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)