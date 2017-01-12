LIVE CBSN COVERAGE: Confirmation Hearings For Defense Secretary Pick Mattis & HUD Secretary Pick Carson

Around Town – @Nerdvana Coffee Shop And Games

January 12, 2017 10:21 AM By J.D. Ryan
Filed Under: Around Town, JD Ryan, krld, Nerdvana, Nerdvana Coffee Shop, Nirvana

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

The word “nirvana” means an idyllic place, and the term “nerd” has come to mean an individual who is passionate about their pursuits. @Nerdvana is a new concept restaurant, coffee shop and board game center in Frisco.

“It is a place where people can come and enjoy the things that they love the most,” said owner and Master Chef Mike Junio.

The @Nerdvana Coffee Shop serves high-end, locally roasted coffee to perfection as you order it.

Nerdvana

Nerdvana

“Our house roaster is Oak Cliff Coffee Roasters out of Oak Cliff.  We serve their coffee as our espresso and our house drip” Chef Junio added.

They serve Panini sandwiches, signature Texas Toast Melts and hand-made pastries from their pastry chef.

On top of all the crafted food and coffee, you will find a board gamers paradise @Nerdvana.

“We have about four hundred and fifty different game and book options here for people to purchase” Chef Junio explained.

Many of the board games are on full display in the retail cases so folks can get a look at the intricate board game pieces that are truly works of art.

Eat, drink and be Nerdy at @Nerdvana in FriscoAround Town!

Details: Nerdvana

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More from J.D. Ryan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia