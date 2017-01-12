Dallas County Community College District Hosting Forums On Campus Carry

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Community College District wants everyone on the same page when it comes to the concealed campus carry law which goes into effect for community colleges on August 1.

It went into effect for four-year colleges last August.

The DCCCD has announced a series of open forums in January and February to gather comments from students, employees and community members on the topic.

The law allows a licensed-to-carry holder to carry concealed handguns on campus.

The DCCCD pointed out in a news release, the law also allows institutions to adopt rules or regulations that prohibit LTC holders from carrying concealed handguns in certain areas on a campus, in a building or a portion of a building, as long as the rules and regulations do not have the effect of generally prohibiting a license-holder from carrying a concealed handgun on campus, according to DCCCD’s general counsel, Rob Wendland, and the district’s new police commissioner, Lauretta Hill.

“The law does not allow ‘open carry’ on college campuses,” said Hill. “Open carry refers to the intentional display of a handgun, including the partially- or wholly-visible handgun stored in a shoulder or belt holster.” She added, “The law also does not allow the carry of rifles or shotguns on college campuses.”

The concealed (campus) carry community forums, which are free and open to DCCCD students and employees as well as the general public are scheduled at these locations:

Brookhaven College Thurs., Jan. 12, Building H, room 125, 6:30 p.m.; the college is located at 3939 Valley View Lane in Carrollton/Farmers Branch.

Cedar Valley College Wed., Jan. 18, Building G, 2 p.m.; the college is located at 3030 N. Dallas Ave. in Lancaster.

North Lake College Tues., Jan. 24, Performance Hall, 2 p.m.; the college is located at 5001 N. MacArthur Blvd. in Irving.

El Centro College Wed., Jan. 25, Building C, Performance Hall, 12:30 p.m., and also on Thurs., Feb. 2, at 12:30 p.m. in the Performance Hall; the college is located at 801 Main St. in downtown Dallas.

Richland College Tues., Jan. 31, in Sabine Hall, room 118, 6:30 p.m.; the college is located at 12800 Abrams Rd. in Dallas.

Eastfield College Wed., Feb. 8, Pleasant Grove campus (802 S. Buckner, Dallas), 6 p.m. and also on Thurs., Feb. 16, S Building, rooms 100/101, 6:30 p.m.; the college is located at 3737 Motley Dr. in Mesquite.

Mountain View College To be announced.

Anyone interested in more details can contact Ann Hatch in the DCCCD office of public and governmental affairs at 214-378-1819 or at ahatch@dcccd.edu.

