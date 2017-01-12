LIVE CBSN COVERAGE: Confirmation Hearings For Defense Secretary Pick Mattis & HUD Secretary Pick Carson

Ford Adds 816,000 Vehicles To Takata Air Bag Recall

January 12, 2017 9:01 AM
DETROIT (AP) — Ford is adding more than 816,000 vehicles in North America to the growing Takata air bag inflator recall.

The company says the latest callback covers the 2005-2009 and 2012 Mustang and the 2006-2009 and 2012 Ford Fusion, Lincoln Zephyr and Lincoln MKZ. Also included are the 2007-2009 Ford Ranger and Edge, the 2007-2009 Lincoln MKX, the 2006-2009 Mercury Milan and the 2005 and 2006 Ford GT.

All have front passenger air bag inflators made by Takata that can explode with too much force and spew metal shrapnel. At least 16 people have died worldwide from the problem and more than 180 have been hurt.

The recall is among the latest round of Takata recalls covering 5.7 million vehicles involving 17 automakers in the U.S. About 100 million inflators have been recalled worldwide.

Ford said it’s not aware of any injuries involving this batch of vehicles.

The Takata recall is the largest automotive recall in U.S. history. It covers 69 million inflators and 42 million vehicles in the U.S.

Owners can go to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website and key in their 17-digit vehicle identification number to see if their vehicles are part of the recall.

