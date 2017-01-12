CBS11[1]
Fort Worth Arrest To Be Hot Topic At Community Meeting

By Vanessa Brown | CBSDFW.COM January 12, 2017 6:01 AM
Filed Under: Christ Church, Fort Worth, Fort Worth PD, Jacqueline Craig, Joel Fitzgerald, Next Generation Action Network], William Martin

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth’s top officials will come face-to-face with people in the community who are upset about the recent controversial arrest of mother Jacqueline Craig. A meeting is set to take place at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday evening at Christ Church.

Several high-profile Fort Worth leaders are expected to attend the meeting including the mayor, city council members and the police chief. A number of community activists will be there as well. Next Generation Action Network said that the arrest, seen in an online video that went viral, constitutes misconduct and assault by Fort Worth officer William Martin.

The veteran officer put Craig in handcuffs after she claimed to have called for help. A neighbor was accused of trying to choke Craig’s 7-year-old son for littering. It was later determined that the neighbor called police first, telling authorities that he had actually been threatened.

In the video, Craig can be heard saying that the neighbor should not have put his hands on her child. Martin asks, “Why not?”

Chief Joel Fitzgerald announced the officer’s punishment during a news conference on Monday. Martin was suspended for 10 days without pay. “I challenged him, as I challenge many,” Fitzgerald said. “That was to get back into the neighborhood and to re-establish some of the relationships that we feel were damaged by what we saw on the video.”

Fitzgerald called the suspension “substantial” and above what others in the department had recommended.

“He’s actually eager to get back out there and repair the relationships,” Fitzgerald added.

Meanwhile, Craig and her daughter still face charges stemming from this incident. Activists believe that Martin’s punishment is no more than a slap on the wrist. They want Martin to be fired and charged with assault, and the charges against the Craig family to be dropped.

“You would get more justice if someone kicked a dog,” said Jasmine Crockett, an attorney for the Craig family.

A grand jury will soon consider the charges against everyone involved — Craig, her daughter, Martin and the neighbor.

