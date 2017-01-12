MLS Announces 2017 Regular Season Schedule

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – Major League Soccer today unveiled the 2017 regular season schedule for all 22 clubs, including broadcast coverage across the five national broadcast partners in the U.S. and Canada.

Following a record year for attendance and overall viewership, the 2017 broadcast schedule expands on the successes of 2016, capitalizing on strategic placement for MLS matches in order to bring league action to the broadest audiences ever while also creating a competitively balanced schedule for all 22 teams. Highlighted by two new teams and two new soccer stadiums, this season will see the most regular season MLS matches in league history.

FC Dallas 2017 MLS Schedule

Match DATE OPPONENT VENUE TIME (CT)

1 Saturday, Mar 4 (UNIV) LA Galaxy Los Angeles 4 PM

2 Saturday, Mar 11 (MLS) Kansas City Kansas City 8 PM

3 Saturday, Mar 18 (MLS) New England Dallas 7 PM

4 Saturday, Apr 1 (MLS) Colorado Colorado 8 PM

5 Saturday, Apr 8 (MLS) Minnesota Dallas 7 PM

6 Friday, Apr 14 (UniMas) San Jose San Jose 10 PM

7 Saturday, Apr 22 (MLS) Kansas City Dallas 7 PM

8 Saturday, Apr 29 (MLS) Portland Dallas 7 PM

9 Saturday, May 6 (MLS) Real Salt Lake Real Salt Lake 8:30 PM

10 Sunday, May 14 (FS1) New York Dallas 7 PM

11 Saturday, May 20 (MLS) San Jose Dallas 7 PM

12 Sunday, May 28 (FS1) Houston Dallas 7 PM

13 Wednesday, May 31 (MLS) Chicago Chicago 7:30 PM

14 Saturday, Jun 3 (MLS) Real Salt Lake Dallas 7 PM

15 Saturday, Jun 10 (MLS) Portland Portland 9:30 PM

16 Saturday, Jun 17 (TSN) Vancouver Vancouver TBD

17 Friday, Jun 23 (UniMas) Houston Houston 8 PM

18 Saturday, Jul 1 (TSN) Toronto Dallas TBD

19 Tuesday, Jul 4 (MLS) D.C. United Dallas 7:30 PM

20 Saturday, Jul 22 (TVA) Montreal Montreal TBD

21 Saturday, Jul 29 (TSN) Vancouver Dallas TBD

22 Saturday, Aug 5 (MLS) Philadelphia Philadelphia 6 PM

23 Saturday, Aug 12 (MLS) Colorado Dallas 7 PM

24 Saturday, Aug 19 (MLS) Kansas City Kansas City 7:30 PM

25 Wed., Aug 23 (UniMas) Houston Dallas 8 PM

26 Saturday, Aug 26 (MLS) Columbus Columbus 6:30 PM

27 Saturday, Sep 2 (UniMas) NY Red Bulls Dallas TBD

28 Saturday, Sep 9 (MLS) Atlanta Atlanta 6 PM

29 Saturday, Sep 16 (MLS) Seattle Dallas 7 PM

30 Saturday, Sep 23 (MLS) Minnesota Minnesota 7 PM

31 Wednesday, Sep 27 (MLS) Colorado Dallas 7 PM

32 Saturday, Sep 30 (UNIV) Orlando Orlando 3 PM

33 Sunday, Oct 15 (MLS) Seattle Seattle 4 PM

34 Sunday, Oct 22 (MLS) LA Galaxy Dallas 3 PM

Additional 2017 Season Notes and Key Dates