LIVE CBSN COVERAGE: Confirmation Hearings For Defense Secretary Pick Mattis & HUD Secretary Pick Carson

MLS Announces 2017 Regular Season Schedule

January 12, 2017 2:43 PM
Filed Under: 2017, FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – Major League Soccer today unveiled the 2017 regular season schedule for all 22 clubs, including broadcast coverage across the five national broadcast partners in the U.S. and Canada.

Following a record year for attendance and overall viewership, the 2017 broadcast schedule expands on the successes of 2016, capitalizing on strategic placement for MLS matches in order to bring league action to the broadest audiences ever while also creating a competitively balanced schedule for all 22 teams. Highlighted by two new teams and two new soccer stadiums, this season will see the most regular season MLS matches in league history.

FC Dallas 2017 MLS Schedule

Match              DATE                                      OPPONENT               VENUE           TIME (CT)
1                      Saturday, Mar 4 (UNIV)          LA Galaxy                   Los Angeles     4 PM
2                      Saturday, Mar 11 (MLS)          Kansas City                 Kansas City     8 PM
3                      Saturday, Mar 18 (MLS)       New England              Dallas              7 PM
4                      Saturday, Apr 1 (MLS)            Colorado                      Colorado          8 PM
5                      Saturday, Apr 8 (MLS)          Minnesota                   Dallas              7 PM
6                      Friday, Apr 14 (UniMas)         San Jose                       San Jose           10 PM
7                      Saturday, Apr 22 (MLS)        Kansas City                Dallas              7 PM
8                      Saturday, Apr 29 (MLS)        Portland                      Dallas              7 PM
9                      Saturday, May 6 (MLS)           Real Salt Lake              Real Salt Lake  8:30 PM
10                    Sunday, May 14 (FS1)            New York                   Dallas              7 PM
11                    Saturday, May 20 (MLS)       San Jose                      Dallas              7 PM
12                    Sunday, May 28 (FS1)            Houston                      Dallas              7 PM
13                    Wednesday, May 31 (MLS)     Chicago                       Chicago           7:30 PM
14                    Saturday, Jun 3 (MLS)           Real Salt Lake            Dallas              7 PM
15                    Saturday, Jun 10 (MLS)           Portland                       Portland           9:30 PM
16                    Saturday, Jun 17 (TSN)           Vancouver                   Vancouver       TBD
17                    Friday, Jun 23 (UniMas)          Houston                       Houston           8 PM
18                    Saturday, Jul 1 (TSN)            Toronto                       Dallas              TBD
19                    Tuesday, Jul 4 (MLS)             D.C. United                 Dallas              7:30 PM
20                    Saturday, Jul 22 (TVA)            Montreal                      Montreal          TBD
21                    Saturday, Jul 29 (TSN)          Vancouver                  Dallas              TBD
22                    Saturday, Aug 5 (MLS)            Philadelphia                 Philadelphia     6 PM
23                    Saturday, Aug 12 (MLS)        Colorado                     Dallas              7 PM
24                    Saturday, Aug 19 (MLS)          Kansas City                 Kansas City     7:30 PM
25                    Wed., Aug 23 (UniMas)          Houston                      Dallas              8 PM
26                    Saturday, Aug 26 (MLS)          Columbus                    Columbus        6:30 PM
27                    Saturday, Sep 2 (UniMas)      NY Red Bulls              Dallas              TBD
28                    Saturday, Sep 9 (MLS)             Atlanta                         Atlanta             6 PM
29                    Saturday, Sep 16 (MLS)         Seattle                         Dallas              7 PM
30                    Saturday, Sep 23 (MLS)           Minnesota                    Minnesota        7 PM
31                    Wednesday, Sep 27 (MLS)     Colorado                     Dallas              7 PM
32                    Saturday, Sep 30 (UNIV)         Orlando                       Orlando           3 PM
33                    Sunday, Oct 15 (MLS)             Seattle                          Seattle              4 PM
34                    Sunday, Oct 22 (MLS)            LA Galaxy                  Dallas              3 PM

• CLICK HERE for the 2017 MLS Regular Season Schedule

• CLICK HERE for 2017 Home Opener information for all 22 MLS Clubs

Additional 2017 Season Notes and Key Dates 

  • Schedule Format: Each club will play 34 games, including 17 home games and 17 away games. Teams will face each of their 10 conference opponents twice during the season with one game at home and one game away. Clubs also will compete in select additional games against different conference opponents three times, and they will face each non-conference opponent once.
  • Midday Summer Windows:The 2017 schedule reduces the number of matches affected by heat in the summer with just nine matches, six national broadcasts, on early summer afternoons (vs.15 total matches in 2016). Additionally, those six matches will be played in more temperate climates (Atlanta inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Toronto, Portland, Minnesota, Montreal, Seattle). Total number of matches,
  • Record Number of Matches:374 matches will be played this season, more than any other MLS season.
  • MLS Cup Rematch: Toronto FC will travel to Seattle to face Sounders FC in a 2016 MLS Cup rematch on May 6 that will air on ESPN (4 p.m. ET).
  • Postseason Schedule:Details for the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs and 2017 MLS Cup will be announced at a later date.
  • MLS All-Star Game:Dates and details for the 2017 MLS All-Star Game will be announced in the coming weeks.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia