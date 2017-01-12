Montessori Pre-K Kids Fired Up About Cowboys

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CARROLLTON (CBS11) – Cowboys fever is running fierce across North Texas regardless of a fan’s age.

Teachers at the Wonderland Montessori School in Carrollton are teaching their pre-K students a timely lesson: how to root for the Cowboys.

Chants of “Let’s Go Cowboys” could be heard throughout the school from kids as young as 3-years-old.

The teachers and staff have created a pep rally-type atmosphere at the school all week leading up to Sunday’s playoff game against the Green Bay Packers.

Each day kids dress up in Cowboys gear and learn cheers and nursery rhymes about the Cowboys.

“Children learn best through song so that was an easy thing,” said teacher Wendy Saname.

The children have learned different cheers and Saname said the best time to get a fan loving the Cowboys is as early as possible.

Wonderland Montessori director Mary Bonacci added, “We grew up with the Cowboys and have them being so little already attached to them is great.”

The teachers, staff and students said the Cowboys cheers at their school will continue as long as the team remains in the playoffs.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)