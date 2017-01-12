LIVE CBSN COVERAGE: Confirmation Hearings For Defense Secretary Pick Mattis & HUD Secretary Pick Carson

Police In Garland Make Arrest In 2016 Fatal Hit & Run

January 12, 2017 1:59 PM
Filed Under: Car Accident, Fatal Hit-And-Run Accident, Garland, Gary Edward Nawrocki, Hit & Run, Hit-And-Run Accident, Hit-And-Run Crash, hit-and-run fatality, Raphael Orji

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – After more than eight months, police say they have found and arrested the person responsible for a hit and run crash that left one man dead.

The crash happened in April of 2016. It was then police say they found a man had been hit by a vehicle in the 5500 block of Lyons Road. The man, 51-year-old Gary Edward Nawrocki, was hit while he was walking in the roadway and the person driving the vehicle responsible fled the scene.

It was alter that investigators identified the vehicle involved as a white Nissan Murano. After that, they soon discovered that the driver of that midsize SUV was Raphael Orji.

Orji, 52, was arrested this week and charged with failing to stop and render aid in an incident that resulted in death and Tampering with Evidence.

Orji was taken to the Dallas County Jail and has been released on bond.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia