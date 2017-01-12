Police In Garland Make Arrest In 2016 Fatal Hit & Run

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – After more than eight months, police say they have found and arrested the person responsible for a hit and run crash that left one man dead.

The crash happened in April of 2016. It was then police say they found a man had been hit by a vehicle in the 5500 block of Lyons Road. The man, 51-year-old Gary Edward Nawrocki, was hit while he was walking in the roadway and the person driving the vehicle responsible fled the scene.

It was alter that investigators identified the vehicle involved as a white Nissan Murano. After that, they soon discovered that the driver of that midsize SUV was Raphael Orji.

Orji, 52, was arrested this week and charged with failing to stop and render aid in an incident that resulted in death and Tampering with Evidence.

Orji was taken to the Dallas County Jail and has been released on bond.

