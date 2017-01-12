Police Looking For Suspect That Sprayed Graffiti On Church

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Dallas Police are looking for the suspect that defaced a church with graffiti last week.

Authorities say the suspect spray painted the Cathedral of Hope in the 5900 block of Cedar Springs Road on the morning of January 5.

The video above is from the 4700 block of Bengal Street, where graffiti was also used.

Police describe the suspect as a 40-year-old Black Male with a goatee and an unusual walk.

The vehicle used by the suspect is described as a gold/tan Chevy Blazer/GMC small type SUV.

If you have any information regarding this offense please contact Detective F. Mends with the Dallas Police Department’s Northwest Investigative Unit at (214) 670-6233.

