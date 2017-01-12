Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Nationwide Hold Steady

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Retail gasoline prices in Texas and across the country held steady this week.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide was $2.16 per gallon, the same as a week ago. Drivers nationwide were paying an average $2.36 per gallon.

The association survey found that Dallas has the most expensive gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.21 per gallon. Gas in Fort Worth was just a penny less at $2.20. Amarillo and San Antonio had the cheapest gasoline statewide at an average $2.10 per gallon.

AAA officials say the market remains well supplied with gasoline and that prices in the southern region is expected to continue to remain relatively low in comparison to other regions.

