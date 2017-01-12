LIVE CBSN COVERAGE: Confirmation Hearings For Defense Secretary Pick Mattis & HUD Secretary Pick Carson

Tanya Tucker Hospitalized After Fall

January 12, 2017 3:10 PM
Filed Under: Country Music, Singer, Tanya Tucker

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tanya Tucker is postponing tour dates after fracturing a vertebrae and injuring a rib during a fall while on tour.

A statement from her publicist says Tucker was also diagnosed with bronchitis while in a hospital in Texas.

The statement says Tucker is receiving breathing treatments and physical therapy but will not need surgery.

The “Delta Dawn” singer rescheduled three tour dates in Kansas and Oklahoma. But Tucker, 58, said in a statement that she’s “mad” the accident happened and will make it up to fans.

Last October, Tucker got sick and made the decision to cancel a show in South Dakota just an hour before it was set to begin. The singer reportedly had an upper respiratory infection.

Tucker’s hits include “Soon” and “Strong Enough to Bend.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia