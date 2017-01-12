Video: Georgia Deputy Shot By Resident

January 12, 2017 6:53 PM
Filed Under: Dash Cam Video, Georgia, sheriff's deputy shot, Troup County

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TROUP COUNTY, Ga (CBSDFW.COM) – A sheriff’s office in Georgia released dash cam video Thursday of an incident Monday that led to a deputy being shot and a more than six-hour standoff.

The video shows Deputy Michael Hockett’s patrol car arriving at a locked gate. Police said Hockett was called to the residence by a family member concerned for 28-year-old Matthew Edmondson’s mental health.

Deputy Hockett made his way to the home and can be heard walking around the property, knocking and calling out for anyone inside. No one was home.

After about nine minutes, a green truck pulls in. Edmondson and a family member arrived to see Deputy Hockett’s patrol car in front of the gate. They drove towards the home and out of view.

That’s when a loud bang can suddenly be heard before Hockett’s voice is heard screaming, “No! No!” He screams for someone to “put it down… please don’t shoot,” before he comes running back on screen charging towards his patrol car.

The video shows Edmondson following behind, gun out, firing at the deputy. Hockett makes it behind his car, fires shots back at Edmondson, and hits him in the shoulder.

Hockett then leaves the property until backup arrives. Hockett suffered non-life threatening injuries from the confrontation.

Edmondson held off law enforcement for more than six hours until he was finally taken into custody just after 6:30 p.m. that day.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia