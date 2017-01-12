Video: Georgia Deputy Shot By Resident

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TROUP COUNTY, Ga (CBSDFW.COM) – A sheriff’s office in Georgia released dash cam video Thursday of an incident Monday that led to a deputy being shot and a more than six-hour standoff.

The video shows Deputy Michael Hockett’s patrol car arriving at a locked gate. Police said Hockett was called to the residence by a family member concerned for 28-year-old Matthew Edmondson’s mental health.

Deputy Hockett made his way to the home and can be heard walking around the property, knocking and calling out for anyone inside. No one was home.

After about nine minutes, a green truck pulls in. Edmondson and a family member arrived to see Deputy Hockett’s patrol car in front of the gate. They drove towards the home and out of view.

That’s when a loud bang can suddenly be heard before Hockett’s voice is heard screaming, “No! No!” He screams for someone to “put it down… please don’t shoot,” before he comes running back on screen charging towards his patrol car.

The video shows Edmondson following behind, gun out, firing at the deputy. Hockett makes it behind his car, fires shots back at Edmondson, and hits him in the shoulder.

Hockett then leaves the property until backup arrives. Hockett suffered non-life threatening injuries from the confrontation.

Edmondson held off law enforcement for more than six hours until he was finally taken into custody just after 6:30 p.m. that day.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)