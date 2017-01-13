Amber Alert Issued For Missing DeSoto Infant

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DESOTO (CBSDFW.COM) – DeSoto Police issued an Amber Alert late Thursday for a missing 9-month-old boy, saying the child is in “grave or immediate danger.”

Laquwaderion Carson is believed to have been taken by his grandmother, police said.

The child is two-feet-tall, weighs 25 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Police said he has a green mark on his left forearm and was last seen wearing a blue onesie.

Police are looking for the Mary Alice Carson, age 56, believed to be driving a silver Nissan Titan with Arkansas license plate 132 TKP.

The elder Carson has a scar on the middle of her chest and a tattoo of half a heart and the name Wendell on her right ankle. She walks with a limp and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black tights.

Anyone with information is asked to call DeSoto Police at 469-658-3000 or to call 911.

