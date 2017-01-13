Bars Cashing In As Cheeseheads Pack Into North Texas

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas restaurants and bars are cashing in; catering to Packers fans ahead of the big game.

Packer Nation is big business, which local hotels and bars are capitalizing on.

The general manager at Vernon’s Gastropub is welcoming hundreds of fans.

Friday the eatery is serving a traditional Wisconsin fish fry. Diners will find a lot of green and gold inside – from the table cloths to the jerseys. A huge white tent will be set up in the parking lot to welcome hundreds of people. Sunday they’re expecting more than 500 people.

“We have Wisconsinites coming in – folks not just from Wisconsin,” explains owner and general manager, Chris Myrick. “People from California, from all over the country will be here for the game. And they’re coming here straight off the plane!”

Friday’s celebration starts at 6 p.m. with a party and pep rally, and ends at 9 p.m. They’re expecting 200-300 people Friday and Saturday.