Bars Cashing In As Cheeseheads Pack Into North Texas

January 13, 2017 6:26 PM
Filed Under: Arlington, Bar, Blue, Booze, Cheerleaders, Cheese, Clubbing, Dallas Cowboys, Dancing, drink, Drinking, Fans, Food, Football, fun, Go Cowboys! Win!, Green Bay Packers, Nachos, Restaurant, Rivalry, silver, Sports, star, Steak, Texas, Wisconsin

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas restaurants and bars are cashing in; catering to Packers fans ahead of the big game.

Packer Nation is big business, which local hotels and bars are capitalizing on.

The general manager at Vernon’s Gastropub is welcoming hundreds of fans.

Friday the eatery is serving a traditional Wisconsin fish fry. Diners will find a lot of green and gold inside – from the table cloths to the jerseys. A huge white tent will be set up in the parking lot to welcome hundreds of people. Sunday they’re expecting more than 500 people.

“We have Wisconsinites coming in – folks not just from Wisconsin,” explains owner and general manager, Chris Myrick. “People from California, from all over the country will be here for the game. And they’re coming here straight off the plane!”

Friday’s celebration starts at 6 p.m. with a party and pep rally, and ends at 9 p.m. They’re expecting 200-300 people Friday and Saturday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia