Mesquite Police Officers Begin Wearing Cowboy Hats

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – “Howdy Officers!”

Most Mesquite police officers have begun to wear a cowboy hat as a part of their uniform.

“This cowboy hat is an alternate to the standard issued hat all police officers receive as a part of their uniform,” said Mesquite Police Chief Charles Cato. “We have 180 of 220 uniformed police officers who have chosen to wear the new cowboy hat in the field as additional protection from various weather elements. This cowboy hat is a benefit the police officers asked for, and I am grateful the City of Mesquite was able to provide it.”

The Resistol, black straw hat was selected by police officers over other hat options, including a drill sergeant-style hat.

Chief Cato said the idea of an alternative hat was a result of his efforts to speak with every police officer in the department when he started as police chief last year.

The cowboy hats cost $46 each and are a part of the department’s budget this year.

Wearing the cowboy hat is not mandatory.

Each police officer was given the opportunity to vote on the new hat and the option to order a cowboy hat.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)