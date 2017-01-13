Tyson Ross Agrees To Deal With Rangers

By: Josh Clark

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Free agent pitcher Tyson Ross has agreed to a deal with the Texas Rangers, according to Jeff “Skin” Wade of 105.3 The Fan.

BREAKING: Tyson Ross is indeed a Ranger #WhyAmIBreakingStuff #ButItsTrue — Jeff Skin Wade (@SkinWade) January 13, 2017

Terms of the deal are not known at this time.

Ross, 29, only pitched in one game for San Diego in 2016 before undergoing surgery to relieve thoracic outlet syndrome.

In 2015, Ross went 10-12 with a 3.26 ERA over 33 starts with the Padres. He has a 3.64 ERA over his entire 7-year career with San Diego and Oakland.

This is a developing news story. Refresh for the latest details.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)