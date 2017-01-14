Cowboys Fans Gather At AT&T Stadium For Rally

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – It was a different kind of play on the field at AT&T Stadium on the Saturday before the big NFC divisional playoff game between the Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers.

Cowboys fans took to the turf as part of Fan Rally Day. Massive, padded players were replaced by fans clad in their Cowboys (and a few in Packers) gear.

“I can’t get over they’re letting fans on the field here,” said Packers fan Alice Seifert. “You know, this is… I’m in awe! You could never get that at Lambeau.”

But for Cowboys fans, rally days are a tradition the Rhynes family is handing down to their six-year-old son who will see his first NFL game here Sunday.

“I used to do this with my dad, my father,” Cowboys fan Jennifer Rhynes said. “So it’s nice to be able to bring my son just to do this. When I used to do it when I was a kid. So, for the experience of it.”

Jeff Graham made a pilgrimage from Oklahoma to see his Cowboys in the playoffs. But getting on the field was an unexpected bonus.

“I want to cry I’m so happy,” Graham said. “Here I am a 59-year-old man but I love this stadium. I love this organization.”

From cheerleaders to former Super Bowl champs, there was a playoff feel at Rally Day.

Games and bounce houses encircled the field.

Even Dixiecupcup the comfort dog could see this was a special day. Albeit, Dixiecupcup, a small Dachsund decked out in a cowboy hat and cowboys colors saw everything through a pair of sunglasses.

“Boy she’s a cowboys fan!” her owner Robert Ankrum said. “You know, she doesn’t growl at anybody. But she growled at a cheesehead a while ago. So, I guess she’s probably getting her game face on. So, we’re all set!”

