Dallas Police Seek Help In Homicide Investigation

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect vehicle that was involved in the death of a 25-year-old man Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call about a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle just after 12:30 p.m. at the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The victim was taken to Baylor Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to witnesses, it is believed the vehicle intentionally ran over the victim.

Police say the suspect vehicle is a white SUV according to surveillance video.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone that has any information on the suspect vehicle to call the Dallas Police Homicide Unit at 214.671.3702.

