Dead Body Found In Addison Pond

ADDISON (CBSDFW.COM) – Addison police are investigating a dead body that was found in a pond at Winnwood Park Saturday.

Police say witnesses noticed what appeared to be a body floating in the pond.

The fire department responded to the call and pulled a male body out of the pond.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

