Family’s Missing Cowboys Playoff Tickets Replaced

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HALTOM CITY (CBSDFW.COM) – A Haltom City couple finally received their Cowboys playoff tickets after the original tickets they ordered did not arrive in the mail last week.

The couple still can’t believe they’re going to the big game against the Green Bay Packers after having “sleepless nights.”

The trouble started after the $330 tickets they bought on the popular ticket-trading website, StubHub, didn’t arrive last week.

“It was heartbreaking. Words can’t describe it,” said Ronnie Flores. “I had to just take it as a loss. I tried to push it back as fast as possible.”

The couple discovered the tickets were delivered to their previous address in Watauga.

CBS 11’s J.D. Miles interviewed the couple earlier in the week, which led to some positive momentum.

“StubHub emailed me yesterday that they were going to give us a refund on the first order, and do a complementary upgrade on seats,” said Chasity Flores.

The couple now has seats for the game rather than the original standing room tickets they had previously ordered.

“Watching it here at home doesn’t compare to watching it at the stadium with all the hype going around you,” said Chasity.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)