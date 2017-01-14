Family’s Missing Cowboys Playoff Tickets Replaced

January 14, 2017 10:55 PM
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Haltom City, NFL Playoffs, Playoff Tickets, StubHub

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HALTOM CITY (CBSDFW.COM) – A Haltom City couple finally received their Cowboys playoff tickets after the original tickets they ordered did not arrive in the mail last week.

The couple still can’t believe they’re going to the big game against the Green Bay Packers after having “sleepless nights.”

The trouble started after the $330 tickets they bought on the popular ticket-trading website, StubHub, didn’t arrive last week.

“It was heartbreaking. Words can’t describe it,” said Ronnie Flores. “I had to just take it as a loss. I tried to push it back as fast as possible.”

The couple discovered the tickets were delivered to their previous address in Watauga.

CBS 11’s J.D. Miles interviewed the couple earlier in the week, which led to some positive momentum.

“StubHub emailed me yesterday that they were going to give us a refund on the first order, and do a complementary upgrade on seats,” said Chasity Flores.

The couple now has seats for the game rather than the original standing room tickets they had previously ordered.

“Watching it here at home doesn’t compare to watching it at the stadium with all the hype going around you,” said Chasity.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia