Cowboys TE Jason Witten Scores First Career Playoff Touchdown

January 15, 2017 6:14 PM
Filed Under: 105.3 The Fan, Dallas, Dallas Cowboys, Football, Jason Witten, NFL, Texas

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – Dallas Cowboys great TE Jason Witten has been breaking all kinds of records this season, but in the playoff game against Green Bay – he broke his own personal record.

In the top of the 4th quarter, with the Cowboys trailing the Packers, Witten scored a touchdown, but not just ANY touchdown. This score was Witten’s first career touchdown in the post season.

Capping a 9 play , 59 yards drive, Witten scored the TD on a 6 yard catch.

Witten had to wait 42 playoff catches and 57 playoff targets to score his first playoff TD.

