Man On FBI’s 10 Most-Wanted List Arrested In Texas

January 15, 2017 4:27 PM
Filed Under: 10 Most Wanted, el paso, fbi, Homicide, Milwaukee, Terry A.D. Strickland, Texas

EL PASO (AP) — A man placed on the FBI’s list of 10 most-wanted fugitives after authorities said he killed two men in Milwaukee was arrested Sunday in Texas, the FBI said.

Terry A.D. Strickland, 24, was arrested in El Paso and booked into the jail. He has been charged in Milwaukee with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Jail records do not list an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Authorities said Strickland was among a group of men arguing in front of a Milwaukee home July 17. Witnesses saw him go inside the house, emerge with a gun and fire into the small crowd. Authorities said Strickland fatally shot Maurice Brown Jr., 38, who was on the ground, then turned to Michael Allen Reed, 39, and shot him in the head.

“It was vicious,” Milwaukee Police Chief Edward Flynn said when Strickland was added to the FBI’s most-wanted list last month. “It was unnecessary. Neither individual posed the slightest threat to Mr. Strickland, but they paid with their lives for occupying the same space.”

Authorities have said Strickland fled from the shooting in a black SUV, abandoning his 18-month-old daughter inside the house, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

