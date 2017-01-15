Man Shot And Killed During Drug Deal In Dallas

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas say a man was shot and killed after trying to rob the shooter during a drug deal Saturday.

According to police, officers discovered 37-year-old Tom Parker dead from a gunshot wound in the front yard of a residence at the 900 block of Zeb Street.

Police found out that the victim and the shooter were involved in a drug deal when the victim tried to rob the shooter.

Police say shots were fired by all involved and the victim was the only one found at the scene.

Officers seized money, drugs, and guns from the scene of the crime.

