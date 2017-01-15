Matthews Leads Mavericks To 98-87 Win Over T-Wolves

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (AP) — Wesley Matthews scored 19 points and Dirk Nowitzki added 17 and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 98-87 Sunday.

J.J. Barea scored 15 points for Dallas, and Deron Williams had 13 points and 10 assists.

Gorgui Dieng scored 21 points and Andrew Wiggins had 19 for the Timberwolves, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Dallas broke open a two-point game by closing the third quarter on an 11-4 run, then Barea scored his team’s first nine points of the fourth quarter. His bank shot in the lane with 8:01 to go extended the Mavs’ lead to 88-76.

Seth Curry then scored the next five points with a 3 and a fast-break layup to give Dallas its largest lead of the game.

Seeking their first four-game winning streak since December 2012, the Timberwolves closed a 14-point, third-quarter deficit to as little as two. Dieng scored nine points in the quarter, making all four of his field-goal attempts.

Nowitzki scored 10 points in a 17-4 run at the start of the second quarter, including seven straight to finish the run. His 3-pointer as the trailer on a Mavericks’ fast break gave Dallas its biggest lead of the half at 44-29. They led 56-47 at the break.

The Mavericks moved up the game time to 1 p.m. Central time to accommodate the Dallas Cowboys’ late afternoon kickoff.

