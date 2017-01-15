NFL: Dallas Cowboys Football on 105.3 The Fan | Green Bay vs Dallas Game Tracker | Dallas Cowboys News | NFL News | NFL Scoreboard |
North Texas Weather: Current Conditions | Video Forecast | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter |

Matthews Leads Mavericks To 98-87 Win Over T-Wolves

January 15, 2017 4:18 PM
Filed Under: Dallas Mavericks, Dirk Nowitzki, Minnesota Timberwolves, NBA, Wesley Matthews

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (AP) — Wesley Matthews scored 19 points and Dirk Nowitzki added 17 and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 98-87 Sunday.

J.J. Barea scored 15 points for Dallas, and Deron Williams had 13 points and 10 assists.

Gorgui Dieng scored 21 points and Andrew Wiggins had 19 for the Timberwolves, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Dallas broke open a two-point game by closing the third quarter on an 11-4 run, then Barea scored his team’s first nine points of the fourth quarter. His bank shot in the lane with 8:01 to go extended the Mavs’ lead to 88-76.

Seth Curry then scored the next five points with a 3 and a fast-break layup to give Dallas its largest lead of the game.

Seeking their first four-game winning streak since December 2012, the Timberwolves closed a 14-point, third-quarter deficit to as little as two. Dieng scored nine points in the quarter, making all four of his field-goal attempts.

Nowitzki scored 10 points in a 17-4 run at the start of the second quarter, including seven straight to finish the run. His 3-pointer as the trailer on a Mavericks’ fast break gave Dallas its biggest lead of the half at 44-29. They led 56-47 at the break.

The Mavericks moved up the game time to 1 p.m. Central time to accommodate the Dallas Cowboys’ late afternoon kickoff.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia