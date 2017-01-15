Police Arrest Woman Who Purposely Ran Over Man With Vehicle

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police arrested a woman who confessed to running over and killing a man with her vehicle after a domestic dispute.

Lakinta Cosby, 39, surrendered to police at the 2100 block of Prichard after officers received a tip regarding to location of her vehicle.

Cosby confessed and was arrested for murder.

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Sherron Berry.

